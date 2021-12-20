IVW, DYNF: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 36,950,000 units, or a 7.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVW, in morning trading today Apple is off about 1.8%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF, which added 1,075,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DYNF, in morning trading today Tesla is lower by about 2.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.