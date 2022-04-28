Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 16,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Apple is up about 2.1%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the VSDA ETF, which lost 2,600,000 of its units, representing a 28.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IVV, VSDA: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.