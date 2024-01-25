Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 11,200,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.9%, and Apple is higher by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SFLO ETF, which added 230,000 units, for a 37.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, SFLO: Big ETF Inflows

