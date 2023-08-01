Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 9,600,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SEMI ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, SEMI: Big ETF Inflows

