Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 22,350,000 units, or a 3.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.2%, and Microsoft is up by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares, which added 550,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of OOTO, in morning trading today Airbnb is up about 3.4%, and Alaska Air Group is up by about 4.7%.

VIDEO: IVV, OOTO: Big ETF Inflows

