Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 45,550,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.4%, and Apple is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BWET ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 30.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IVV, BWET: Big ETF Outflows

