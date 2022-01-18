IVOO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (Symbol: IVOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $184.75, changing hands as low as $184.70 per share. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVOO's low point in its 52 week range is $157.4684 per share, with $197.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.84.

