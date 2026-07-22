Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Soars 16.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Ivanhoe Electric (IE) shares soared 16.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 27.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The company recently announced that Alex Neufeld has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Exploration, effective August 1, 2026, underscoring its continued focus on expanding its global exploration pipeline.

In the United States, Ivanhoe Electric's exploration efforts remain centered on its wholly owned project portfolio, led by active programs in Arizona and Montana. The company has an active drill program at the Gleeson copper-gold project in southeastern Arizona, where it is testing its exploration models in a historic polymetallic district with significant porphyry potential.

At the Hog Heaven project in Montana, geologists are continuing to test for both porphyry and high sulfidation epithermal mineralization following earlier exploration programs. The company is also advancing early-stage exploration activities in the United States through its strategic exploration alliance with BHP.

In Saudi Arabia, Ivanhoe Electric’s 50/50 Joint Venture with Maaden is advancing Typhoon geophysical surveys and drilling programs. Meanwhile, in Chile, the company is preparing to launch initial Typhoon surveys in northern regions targeting the discovery of new copper porphyry systems.

This mineral exploration company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $0.86 million, down 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ivanhoe Electric, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ivanhoe Electric is part of the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Materion (MTRN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.3% higher at $254.83. MTRN has returned -12.8% in the past month.

Materion's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $1.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +13.1%. Materion currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Materion Corporation (MTRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.