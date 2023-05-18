IUSB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.62, changing hands as low as $45.52 per share. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.12 per share, with $48.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.56.

