Itron (ITRI) Unveils Distributed Intelligence-Enabled Apps

Itron ITRI unveiled its Active Transformer Load and Voltage Monitoring (ATLM/ATVM) applications. These apps are distributed intelligence (DI)-enabled and belong to its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio.

The new apps are designed to aid utilities in gaining increased visibility into the low-voltage distribution grid. With enhanced visibility, utilities will be able to quickly troubleshoot any transformer loading and voltage issues, thereby increasing the usable life of transformers.

The ATLM/ATVM apps will evaluate data from service points to compute transformer loading and voltage statistics, and then communicate information to utility companies through DI-enabled endpoints in real time. These apps utilize direct peer-to-peer capability of Itron’s DI-enabled meters and Location Awareness application.

Further, ATLM/ATVM apps will provide utilities with improved awareness regarding the impact of distributed energy resources (DERs) on the grid in real time to help boost grid efficiencies.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

ATLM app also will help in decreasing customer outages through reduction in premature transformer failures by monitoring the overloading conditions. ATLM/ATVM insights can also be useful to utilities for phase balancing which can augment operational efficiency.

Itron adds that these apps will be useful amid increasing focus on renewable energy. The company noted with increasing solar generation and EV deployments, the instances of overloads increase.

ATLM/ATVM apps will provide vital insights into the effects of these DERs and aid utilities in preparation of hosting capacity constraints on the grid while accelerating the approval of new “interconnection requests”.

Itron is a technology and services company. It is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems. this includes networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors.

Itron recently reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64%. The company reported EPS of 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues were $577.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The top line improved 23% year over year. The top-line performance was driven by strong operational execution and easing of supply-chain issues.

For the first quarter of 2024, ITRI expects revenues to be between $575 million and $585 million. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated in the range of 80-90 cents.

For 2024, management projects revenues to be between $2.275 billion and $2.375 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated in the band of $3.40-$3.80.

Currently, Itron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Manhattan Associates MANH, Watts Water Technologies WTS and Microsoft MSFT. Manhattan Associates sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Watts Water and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH’s 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $3.76. Manhattan Associates’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 27.6%. Shares of MANH have surged 74.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2024 EPS has improved 10 cents to $8.54 in the past seven days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.8%. Shares of WTS have jumped 14.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.63, indicating growth of 18.6% from the year-ago levels. Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 16.2%. MSFT has gained 65.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.