ITOT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (Symbol: ITOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.71, changing hands as low as $92.39 per share. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITOT's low point in its 52 week range is $77.44 per share, with $101.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.46.

