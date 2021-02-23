ITM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (Symbol: ITM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.38, changing hands as low as $51.34 per share. AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.77 per share, with $52.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.33.

