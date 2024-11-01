News & Insights

Iteris Acquired by Almaviva, Expands Global Reach

November 01, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

On November 1, 2024, Iteris, a leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, finalized its acquisition by Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group. Iteris’ stock has ceased trading on NASDAQ as it becomes part of Almaviva’s portfolio, maintaining its brand and leadership. This merger is poised to enhance Iteris’ ClearMobility® platform and expand its offerings globally, leveraging Almaviva’s extensive network and expertise.

