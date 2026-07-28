ISRG Q2 Earnings Call Signals Durable Demand & U.S. Caution

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize strong platform adoption while acknowledging slower U.S. procedure growth in deferrable categories.

Management maintained its full-year procedure outlook, raised the gross-margin range and highlighted da Vinci 5, SP, Ion and lower-cost system options as the main levers for broader adoption.

Revenues of $2.89 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.80 per share beat the consensus estimate of $2.48.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

ISRG Keeps Procedure Guidance Intact

Daniel Connally, vice president and head of investor relations, said Intuitive still expects 2026 da Vinci procedure growth of 13.5% to 15.5%, with results closer to the midpoint.

The outlook continues to assume growth from U.S. general surgery and procedures outside urology internationally. It also incorporates ACA subsidy changes, China competition, European capital pressure, Japan funding dynamics and obesity drugs.

Second-half comparisons become tougher, particularly in the United States during the third quarter, while international holiday timing also affects quarterly growth patterns.

Intuitive Flags Softer U.S. Procedure Trends

David Rosa, chief executive officer, said U.S. da Vinci procedure growth moderated to 12%, with weakness concentrated in procedures patients can defer.

Rosa stated that customer feedback pointed to insurance coverage and premium changes as factors affecting treatment timing. Jamie Samath, chief financial officer and enterprise technology leader, also cited a law-of-large-numbers effect.

Bariatric procedures remained pressured by rising GLP-1 use, while after-hours procedures increased 26%. Outside the United States, da Vinci procedure growth reached 20%.

ISRG’s Capital Demand Remains Firm

Samath said that the U.S. capital environment remained stable, supported by 267 system placements, up 24% year over year. About half of U.S. placements were trade-ins.

Da Vinci 5 demand drove upgrades, while leasing gave hospitals more flexibility when capital budgets were constrained. Around 70% of U.S. system acquisitions were under leasing arrangements.

A JPMorgan analyst questioned whether hospital finances could weaken. Samath responded that the pipeline remained healthy and had not been affected by ACA enrollment concerns.

Intuitive Expands Its Platform Mix

Rosa said da Vinci 5 adoption remained strong, with 246 placements in the quarter, including 114 dual-console systems. The installed base exceeded 1,700 systems.

SP procedures grew 61%, helped by adoption in the United States and Korea. Ion procedures rose 36% to 48,000, taking cumulative procedures above 400,000.

Management also highlighted XiR for ambulatory surgery centers and cost-sensitive international markets. Samath said that about 130 XiR systems were installed, including roughly 50 in the United States.

ISRG Balances Access and Instrument Economics

Rosa stated Intuitive plans to extend the useful life of selected EndoWrist instruments in the first half of 2027 to lower customer costs in high-volume benign procedures.

Samath said that the impact will build progressively through 2027 rather than arrive as a step change. Pricing details are expected on the nextearnings call

Bank of America and Wolfe Research analysts pressed management on the potential effect on instruments and accessories revenue per procedure. Samath refrained from quantifying it but emphasized balancing growth and profitability.

Intuitive Raises Margin Expectations

Connally raised the 2026 non-GAAP gross-margin outlook to 68% to 69% from 67.5% to 68.5%, while retaining an estimated 100-basis-point tariff impact.

Second-quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 70%, or 68.7% excluding a $36 million pretax tariff-refund benefit. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 13%.

ISRG’s Strategic Posture

Management’s tone combined confidence in platform demand with caution around U.S. patient behavior, China pricing pressure and uneven international capital conditions.

The company is prioritizing R&D, software updates, new clinical applications and lower-cost access points while preserving investment in manufacturing and global commercial infrastructure.

What Zacks Signals Say About ISRG

ISRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B are favorable, while the Value Score of D points to weaker value characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The combination supports growth and momentum-oriented interest. The Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimates are revised after the reported results.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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