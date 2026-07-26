Israel "Izzy" Englander Increased His Position in This Pharma Stock by 780%. Does He Know Something Wall Street Doesn't?

Key Points

Englander's hedge fund significantly increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in Q1.

The billionaire probably likes Bristol's growth portfolio, pipeline, valuation, and dividend.

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You don't become one of the world's wealthiest hedge fund managers by making ill-advised investing decisions. And make no mistake about it: Israel "Izzy" Englander ranks among the world's wealthiest hedge fund managers, with a net worth of roughly $25.8 billion.

The billionaire increased his Millennium Management hedge fund's position in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) by a whopping 780% in the first quarter of 2026. However, analysts aren't nearly as bullish about the pharma stock. Does Englander know something about Bristol Myers Squibb that Wall Street doesn't?

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What Englander probably likes about Bristol

It's easy for investors to focus on Bristol Myers Squibb's looming patent cliff. The company's top-selling drug, blood thinner Eliquis, loses U.S. patent exclusivity in 2028. Sales are already sinking for several other products that have previously lost patent protection, including blood cancer drugs Revlimid and Pomalyst.

So what does Englander like about Bristol Myers Squibb? We can make an educated guess.

For one thing, the hedge fund manager probably appreciates that the drugmaker's growth portfolio now makes up more than half of its total revenue. Newer products such as cancer therapy Breyanza and heart failure drug Camzyos have especially strong momentum.

Englander likely views Bristol Myers Squibb's pipeline favorably as well. The company awaits U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for iberdomide by Aug. 17, 2026, and for mezigdomide by May 13, 2027. Both drugs target relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Bristol Myers Squibb also expects to report results from numerous pivotal clinical trials over the next two years.

The billionaire almost certainly likes Bristol Myers Squibb's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. And while Englander doesn't usually focus on income, the big pharma company's juicy dividend is probably a plus for the stock in his eyes.

Secret information?

But does Englander know something about Bristol Myers Squibb that Wall Street doesn't? Probably not. All the information he likely used to decide to buy the pharma stock is also readily available to analysts.

It's important to note as well that Millennium Management is making a relatively small bet on Bristol Myers Squibb even after the Q1 purchase. Englander can easily afford to be wrong about the stock.

What the hedge fund manager may possess that Wall Street often doesn't, though, is the willingness to look beyond Bristol Myers Squibb's near-term patent cliff and focus instead on the longer-term picture. That's an advantage that retail investors have versus analysts, too.

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Keith Speights has positions in Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.