Ispire Technology Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) executives told investors the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2026 marked a “turning point,” citing tighter operating discipline, early signs of liquidity improvement, and several near- and long-term initiatives aimed at expanding its presence in nicotine manufacturing and compliance technology markets.

Management highlights Malaysia platform and phased growth roadmap

Co-CEO Michael Wang said the company’s business has “stabilized” following a transition away from lower-quality revenue. Wang pointed to sequential cash growth as a key indicator of progress, saying Ispire ended the quarter with $18 million in cash, up $468,000 from the prior quarter.

Wang called the company’s Malaysia manufacturing platform—now “live”—one of the most strategically important developments in Ispire’s history. He said the Malaysia footprint provides an estimated 25% tariff advantage over China, which he framed as both an economic and strategic lever in pursuing opportunities in the global vape market. Wang said the company believes the shift can support margin improvement, customer acquisition, and “long-term market relevance.”

Wang also said Ispire plans to launch a vapor ODM initiative in July, initially aimed at small and mid-sized brands, with larger brand opportunities targeted for 2027. He described it as a commercialization pathway intended to convert manufacturing, design, and regulatory capabilities into higher-value customer relationships.

Looking beyond near-term drivers, Wang highlighted two longer-duration technology opportunities. He said Ispire’s IKE Tech age-gating platform could help unlock the U.S. flavored vape market, which he described as largely inaccessible under the current framework, and added that the company’s G-Mesh glass technology is drawing interest in a global legal market, including “licensing discussions with major tobacco participants.”

Quarterly results show lower revenue, margin headwinds, and cost reductions

Chief Financial Officer Jay Yu reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $18.7 million for the period ended March 31, 2026, down from $26.2 million in the year-ago quarter and $20.3 million in the prior quarter. Yu attributed the sequential decline primarily to seasonal factory downtime tied to Chinese New Year, while noting it represented “the most resilient second to third quarter performance pattern in our history.”

Gross profit was $2.0 million and gross margin was 10.7%. Yu said results were affected by approximately $2.2 million of one-time product returns from a legacy cannabis customer, adding that Ispire has ceased doing business with that customer and views the returns as part of a “final cleanup” from its strategic repositioning rather than reflective of the go-forward earnings profile.

On expenses, Yu said total operating expenses excluding credit loss were $5.9 million, down 36% year-over-year from $9.3 million and down 3.7% sequentially from $6.1 million in the December quarter. He said the reductions reflect sustained cost discipline and a more focused operating structure.

Credit loss expense was $5.6 million, about $500,000 lower than the year-ago period, which Yu said signaled further progress in winding down legacy activity and tightening receivables and working-capital discipline.

Net loss for the quarter was $9.5 million, compared with a $10.9 million loss in the prior-year period and a $6.6 million loss in the prior quarter. Yu said the company has “materially reduced” its cost base while positioning for improved operating leverage over time.

Yu also stated the company ended the quarter with $80 million in cash, up approximately $468,000 sequentially, and said the increase strengthens the balance sheet and supports near-term growth investments as the company targets cash flow positivity in the second half of calendar 2026. (Earlier in the call, Wang cited quarter-end cash of $18 million, also describing a $468,000 sequential increase.)

Age-gating discussions accelerate after recent FDA-related developments

During the question-and-answer session, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Nick Anderson asked about “digital leash” software and whether proximity-based restrictions could become the path regulators take. Wang said Ispire’s solution includes continuous authentication “from day one,” contrasting it with approaches he said either keep devices active after a single verification or rely on periodic re-authentication that can create gaps for misuse.

Wang added that the platform has evolved “out of the old app model more into a platform model,” enabling brands to customize parameters by brand and by country based on differing regulations.

Anderson also asked whether a recent PMTA-related announcement had changed partner conversations. Wang said that over the prior 48 to 72 hours “the ground was moving,” and referenced “Donald Trump’s pressure on the FDA” and the “immediate approval of the four additional SKUs for Glass” as sending a strong signal to the industry. Wang said the news accelerated existing discussions with brands and that in some cases conversations progressed to exploring the use of Ispire’s technology in existing PMTAs via supplemental filings to help accelerate flavored product approvals.

“It’s clear, the industry recognize the floodgate is opening, and the age-gating is the only way to get a flavored approval,” Wang said, adding that he has been spending increased time on those conversations.

Management comments on state landscape and regulatory trends

Asked about how states may respond as regulators become more constructive around vaping, Wang said several states’ flavor bans align with the FDA’s stance and expressed hope that states would follow the FDA if it becomes comfortable approving flavors with age-gating technology. He said the goal of flavor bans has been to reduce underage use and black-market activity, and argued that FDA approval of flavored devices with age-gating built in would address those concerns.

Wang also pointed to certain state-level trends as supportive of Ispire’s manufacturing strategy. He cited Texas as “driving toward banning China-made vaping devices,” which he said supports the company’s plan to produce in Malaysia. He added that some state restrictions involve banning disposables due to environmental concerns and said the industry is moving toward pod systems. Wang also referenced California’s ban on online sales and said he does not expect that policy to change.

Outlook: focus on cash flow positivity and executing new catalysts

In closing remarks, Wang reiterated that the fiscal third quarter is typically Ispire’s lowest revenue quarter due to Chinese New Year factory shutdowns. He said that historically the company saw more than a 30% drop from the fiscal second to third quarter, but this year the decline was 8%, which he said was the smallest drop in the company’s history. Wang described the quarter as a low point for both the top line and bottom line and said management believes the foundation has been set for improved performance.

Wang said Ispire’s near-term priorities include reaching cash flow positive performance in the second half of calendar 2026 through operating discipline, working capital management, and the ramp of new revenue catalysts. He added that Malaysia provides a platform for expansion and that the company’s roadmap includes near-term commercialization through vapor ODM alongside longer-term upside from age-gating and G-Mesh initiatives.

About Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

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