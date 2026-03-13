ISpecimen Rallies On Biospecimen Marketplace Expansion

(RTTNews) - Shares of iSpecimen Inc., (ISPC) were up 62% at $0.36 in the overnight session, following news of the company launching its new AI-powered Inventory Agent. The AI-powered Inventory Agent is designed to streamline how specimen requests are matched with available inventory across iSpecimen's global supplier network, marking a step forward in modernizing biospecimen procurement.

The agent uses large language models (LLMs) to analyze incoming requests, extract key criteria such as disease conditions and sample types, and identify potential matches with greater speed and accuracy.

The company emphasized that while the AI system automates the initial review process, expert oversight remains central to ensuring quality and compliance. The tool is embedded within iSpecimen's redesigned marketplace platform, offering researchers a conversational interface to submit requests in plain language.

Chief Executive Officer Katie Field described the launch as a milestone in iSpecimen's mission to optimize biospecimen sourcing. She noted that the technology is expected to enhance outcomes for suppliers, customers, and researchers by reducing friction and accelerating access to critical samples.

Looking ahead, iSpecimen plans to expand its AI capabilities further, including features for regulatory monitoring, workflow automation, and intelligent outreach management. These initiatives reflect the company's broader commitment to modernizing the biospecimen procurement process and supporting the evolving needs of the research community.

ISPC has traded between $0.22 and $3.18 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading session at $0.22, down 6.67%.

