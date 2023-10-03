iShares U.S. Home Construction Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ITB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (Symbol: ITB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.31, changing hands as low as $74.97 per share. iShares U.S. Home Construction shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.28 per share, with $89.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.25.
