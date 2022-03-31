Is This Something Unity Investors Should Worry About?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) recent earnings, Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) investment in a start-up focusing on augmented reality glasses, and thoughts on Unity Software (NYSE: U) after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced their latest game development solutions. Here are some highlights.

Micron reported 25% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth driven by the strength in numerous markets. The three markets that stood out to me the most were data centers, which grew over 60% YOY; automotive, which set new records due to the strong adoption of electric vehicles; and industrial, fueled by factory automation and security systems.

Numerous companies are focusing on creating augmented reality and virtual reality solutions. These solutions could either be software tools or hardware products such as headsets and glasses. Alibaba is no different in this trend and has recently made a $60 million investment in Nreal, a start-up focusing on augmented reality glasses.

On March 23, Amazon announced AWS for Games, and Microsoft announced the Azure Game Development Virtual Machines. Both are clouding solutions that game developers and studios can use to improve the game development process. Unity investors might wonder if these solutions represent competition. While some solutions may be competitive, most are not and are solutions focused on helping gaming studios develop and test games from anywhere using virtual machines.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 30, 2022. The video was published on March 30, 2022.



