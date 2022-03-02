Is This Bad News for Nvidia?

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the recent reports of a cyberattack that has compromised employee credentials and other company information. Here are some highlights from the video.

The company will be hosting two events this month. The first will be on March 7, where Nvidia will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference. The second, and probably my favorite, will be the GTC 2022 Keynote, where CEO Jensen Huang will present new Nvidia products and collaborations on March 22. Nvidia confirmed that it had been a victim of a cyberattack. At the moment, employee and company information is being leaked online. Nvidia does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business. Nvidia's stock price is down after recent news of the cyberattack. At the same time, numerous technology companies are also down, and it seems the market is not too worried about Nvidia getting hacked. These sentiments could change as more information is revealed in the upcoming days.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 1, 2022. The video was published on March 1, 2022.



