Is the Worst Over for Tech Stocks & ETFs?

(1:30) - Who Was The Big Tech Winner This Earnings Season?

(4:45) - Is Apple Overexposed To China?

(7:00) - Breaking Down Tesla’s Recent Movement

(9:10) - What Do These New Acquisitions Mean For Amazon?

(12:00) - What Emerging Tech Themes Have The Best Outlook?

(14:05) - What Are The Biggest Risk As a Tech Investor Right now

(15:30) - ETFs to Keep On Your Radar

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, about his outlook for tech stocks and top picks. Gene is a well-known tech expert, and his firm is the index provider for the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF LOUP.

The world’s biggest tech companies reported their results late last month and despite very difficult macroeconomic environment, results were better than feared.

Further, inflation is showing some signs of peaking, suggesting a slower path of interest-rate increases in the months ahead, which is good for tech stocks.

Mega-cap tech stocks have rebounded strongly since late July. Amazon AMZN has surged over 20%, while Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL are up more than 10%.

Apple derives about 18% of its revenue comes from Greater China and is exposed to rising geopolitical tensions. Gene believes that the tech giant is in the process of reducing its reliance on China.

Tesla TSLA has surged almost 50% from its May Bottom. Electric vehicle and renewable energy stocks also got a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides 370 billion to combat climate change.

The LOUP ETF invests in technology companies that are leading the next wave of innovation. TakeTwo Interactive Software TTWO, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and ASML ASML are its top holdings.

