Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?

Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results.

Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested more than $5 billion in the company. TSMC accounts for around 55% of the global foundry or fab market.

ASML Holding NV ASML produces extreme ultraviolet lithography machines that use light to print patterns on silicon wafer at a minuscule scale. These sophisticated machines are used by the world’s leading chip manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel INTC, and Samsung. ASML stock surged after the company raised its financial targets recently.

NVIDIA NVDA, America’s largest chip company, beat revenue expectations but its earnings fell short. However, their data center business remained strong. Its competitor AMD AMD had reported results at the beginning of the month and beaten consensus estimates despite weaker PC environment as it expanded into servers.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH follows a market cap weighted index of 25 US-listed semiconductor companies. TSMC, NVIDIA and ASML are its top holdings.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX is a modified market cap weighted ETF. It has 30 holdings with a cap of 8% on individual securities. Broadcom AVGO and Texas Instruments TXN are its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD is an equal weighted ETF. The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXQ, which made its debut last year, is now the cheapest product in the space.

To learn more about these stocks and ETFs, please watch the short video above.





