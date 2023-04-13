Is the Worst Over for Chinese Tech Stocks & ETFs?

(1:00) - The Return Of Jack Ma: Alibaba’s Company Restructuring

(11:00) - China Reopening: What Impact Will This Have On Chinese E-commerce?

(14:30) - Understanding The United States Regulatory Crackdown on China

(18:45) - The Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF: EMQQ

(25:50) - India Internet & E-commerce ETF: INQQ

(40:00) - How Do These ETFs Fit Into An Investors Portfolio?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kevin Carter, founder of EMQQ Global, about investing in emerging markets, and China, in particular.

Alibaba BABA founder Jack Ma recently returned to mainland China as Beijing tries to restore confidence in the country's private sector. This comes after a years-long regulatory crackdown and Covid related restrictions that resulted in Chinese tech giants losing more than $1 trillion in combined market value.

We also discuss what Covid reopening means for tech and e-commerce companies in China, which accounts for more than 50% of global online sales.

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF EMQQ holds leading internet and e-commerce companies in China and other developing countries. Tencent TCEHY, Alibaba and MercadoLibre MELI are its top holdings.

The firm recently launched the India Internet & E-commerce ETF INQQ, which seeks to capitalize on India’s digital transformation. The fastest-growing major economy is home to 27% of the world’s Gen-Z population, and its middle class is set to double by 2030.

