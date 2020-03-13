Is JD Stock a Solid Buy After Reaching Stability?

China, the epicenter of the , may already be getting back to normal. JD.com (NASDAQ:) stock, considered the countryÃ¢ÂÂs second-leading e-commerce merchant after Alibaba (NYSE:), closed March 12 higher than where it started the year.

The gains in JD stock have continued in U.S. trade as well. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs market cap is over $56 billion on a sales growth rate of 25%. For the year it generated free cash flow of $2.8 billion.

JDÃ¢ÂÂs Christmas quarter, announced early in March, , with net income of $116 million, 8 cents per share, and revenue of $24.5 billion. The company now has 362 million customers, 70% of them from smaller cities.

Is China Back?

China is already to countries like Iran, Italy and Pakistan, where caseloads are increasing. ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs leading expert on the virus says the global outbreak could be over by June if proper measures are taken.

There have been over 80,000 cases of the coronavirus in China, by the governmentÃ¢ÂÂs estimate, and over 62,000 have already recovered. The government is that the worst is over there.

If thatÃ¢ÂÂs the case, the Chinese economy, and JD, could see even faster growth. The company is due to report its March quarter on June 1, with a loss of 13 cents per share expected on revenue of $19.21 billion. That would represent growth of 11.6% over last yearÃ¢ÂÂs first quarter.

Some analysts are beginning to call JD , pointing to its growth rate and higher margins. By all reports JD.Com is also stable at the top, having already for its retiring CFO, Sidney Huang.

Is JD An Outlier?

If JD and other Chinese companies are already seeing growth after the virus, it could mean the outbreak wonÃ¢ÂÂt take the toll on global growth analysts had feared.

During the worst of the outbreak, JD in the impacted areas, creating 35,000 new jobs in the process. CEO Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, used his experience running the company during the 2003 SARS epidemic to prepare JD for the coronavirus.

InvestorPlace contributor Larry Ramer recently called . He writes the company keeps beating expectations. He suggested the drones and robots of its logistics unit are proving more successful during the outbreak than AlibabaÃ¢ÂÂs outsourced delivery. He expects growth to accelerate and market share to increase as the year goes on.

are also starting to like JD because of its logistics network. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:), once considered a major low-cost rival to JD, is now seeing decelerating growth and is burning cash. Its most recent quarter missed estimates, even as it ramped up promotions and subsidies.

The Bottom Line on JD Stock

It may be that JD is an outlier, one of the few Chinese companies that are succeeding despite the coronavirus.

It also may be true that the threat from this virus is overestimated. Wuhan has 11 million people, the Hubei province has 58 million, but China has only reported 90,000 cases of coronavirus.

I wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt buy JD stock here because, if these estimates are accurate, the rest of the market is dirt cheap and offers an unparalleled buying opportunity. But the companyÃ¢ÂÂs results represent good news. With millions of Americans in panic mode, with so much about the coronavirus unknown, the success of JD in getting through what looks like the worst of the outbreak should at least be reassuring.

Ã¢ÂÂ¯has been a financial journalist since 1978. His latest book isÃ¢ÂÂ¯TechnologyÃ¢ÂÂs Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with MooreÃ¢ÂÂs Law, essays on technology available at the Amazon Kindle store.ÃÂ Follow him on Twitter atÃ¢ÂÂ¯. As of this writing, he owned shares in BABA.

More From InvestorPlace

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.