Is It Game Over for Intel?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), recent analyst updates, a quick look at its long-term growth strategy, and a comparison to its peer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in terms of market cap. Here are some highlights from the video.

Intel has recently seen a few downgrades and price target cuts. On March 3, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel to underweight and cut the price target to $47. On Feb. 24, DZ Bank downgraded Intel to hold and cut the price target to $48.

Intel highlighted its long-term growth strategies during its 2022 investor meeting on Feb. 17. Intel is focusing on two significant technologies that could drive strong returns to investors. First is the continued innovation of data center products. Second is the accelerated movement into the foundry business.

One of Intel's biggest competitors is AMD. Both companies now have roughly similar market caps at nearly $190 billion, even though Intel has produced over four times more revenue than AMD in the past 12 months.

