Is iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) was launched on 04/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $1.98 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. LRGF is managed by Blackrock. LRGF seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Diversified Multiple-Factor Index before fees and expenses.

The STOXX U.S. Equity Factor Index composes of U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.08% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.30%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 32.70% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 6.58% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 29.57% of LRGF's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 13.65% and is up about 32.37% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/22/2024), respectively. LRGF has traded between $41.23 and $54.71 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 17.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 292 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $10.04 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $17.47 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.28% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

