Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been spending tens of billions of dollars building content for its streaming services, and investors are getting tired of the spending after the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings report. But is this the right move long-term?

In this video, Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss why this could be a great time to buy Disney and hold it for the next decade.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 9, 2022.

