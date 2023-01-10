Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

I've called semiconductors "the new oil" for several years, and I believe the sector is an excellent pick-and-shovel play to capitalize on every significant technology megatrend for the future. In today's video, I explain my reasoning and provide analysis on one of my top semiconductor stock picks, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 9, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 9, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intuitive Surgical, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

