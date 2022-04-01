Is AMD Overpriced?

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and a recent analyst downgrade that could have caused the stock sell-off on Thursday morning. One of the reasons for the downgrade is the potential slowdown in specific markets for AMD. Shockingly enough, there are some bearish points I agree with, but is it enough reason to sell? I think not. Here are some highlights from the video.

On March 31, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis downgraded AMD to equal weight from overweight and dropped its price target to $115 from $148. One of the reasons for the downgrade is the potential slowdown in the gaming, PC, and graphics markets. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) announced its most recent earnings this week and provided an in-depth look into the tech market. Micron informed investors that the following three markets are still experiencing strong growth: data centers, industrial, and automotive. AMD already provides solutions for data centers, but now with its most recent acquisition of Xilinx, it also provides solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. Unfortunately, Micron has seen a slowdown in the consumer PC market. Right now is a tricky time for semiconductor investors, as some markets might be slowing down. For example, the consumer PC market, but others like the data center, automotive, and industrial markets continue to grow. The best question is not when the slowdown will happen but if the growth in other markets can offset that slowdown. Unfortunately, only time will tell.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 31, 2022. The video was published on March 31, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022



Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.