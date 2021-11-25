Is Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Potentially Undervalued?

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Advanced Drainage Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Advanced Drainage Systems still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Advanced Drainage Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Advanced Drainage Systems today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $152.17, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Advanced Drainage Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Advanced Drainage Systems generate?

NYSE:WMS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Advanced Drainage Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WMS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WMS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Advanced Drainage Systems you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Advanced Drainage Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

