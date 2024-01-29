iRobot Drops 18.8% After Amazon Acquisition Falls Apart

It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has ended its pursuit of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) more than a year after striking a deal to buy the company for $61 per share and ultimately agreeing to pay $51.75 per share after iRobot took on debt to fund operations.

This isn't entirely surprising given Amazon said it won't concede changes requested by the European Union. This likely ended any chance the E.U. would approve the merger.

Amazon walks away, and iRobot charts a path forward

There's no doubt this is a big blow to iRobot. Shares now trade for about 30% of the acquisition price, and investors need to reassess the business.

As part of the agreement, Amazon will pay the $94 million termination fee originally agreed to. That will bolster iRobot's balance sheet, which had $189.6 million in cash and $204.4 million in debt at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

iRobot faces a crisis in its operations, though. Net loss over the first three quarters of 2023 was $241.1 million, and operations burned $113.6 million during that time. To survive, the company announced some major changes.

iRobot restructures, and the founder departs

A restructuring plan announced today includes $80 million to $100 million in savings from renegotiating design and manufacturing deals. There will also be $20 million in cuts to research and development expenses, $30 million in cuts to marketing expenses, and a reduction in the real estate footprint. In total, 350 jobs, or 31% of the workforce, will be cut.

Founder Colin Angle is also stepping down as CEO and will leave after a 12-month senior advisor agreement concludes. Glen Weinstein will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

And with that, one chapter ends for iRobot and another much more uncertain one begins.

Should you invest $1,000 in iRobot right now?

Before you buy stock in iRobot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and iRobot wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and iRobot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.