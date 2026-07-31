Iradimed Corporation Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.22 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $5.77 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iradimed Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.86 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $20.47 million from $20.41 million last year.

Iradimed Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.22 Mln. vs. $5.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $20.47 Mln vs. $20.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.54 To $ 0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 23.0 M To $ 24.5 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.09 To $ 2.24 Full year revenue guidance: $ 91.0 M To $ 96.0 M

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