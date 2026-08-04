Is IQVIA Stock a Buy as Growth Improves but High Leverage Persists?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is benefiting from stronger demand across clinical research and commercial services, supported by data assets that are difficult to replicate.

The investment case is less straightforward on the balance sheet. High debt, limited short-term liquidity and continued buybacks raise the financial risk, leaving investors to weigh durable competitive advantages against leverage and pricing pressure.

IQVIA’s Data Advantage Supports Long-Term Growth

IQVIA’s information platform includes roughly 61 petabytes of proprietary data and more than one billion non-identified patient records. Its healthcare-focused technology infrastructure and analytics capabilities allow customers to connect clinical, commercial and real-world information at scale.

That resource base serves more than 10,000 clients and creates a meaningful barrier to entry. Competitors can build software or research capacity, but matching the breadth of IQVIA’s data, industry expertise and established customer relationships would require substantial time and investment.

IQVIA’s Growth Engines Continue to Expand

Research & Development Solutions revenues increased 8.8% year over year in the second quarter, while Commercial Solutions revenues rose 8.6%. Growth was broad-based, with patient solutions, commercial engagement, analytics and consulting contributing alongside increased adoption of artificial intelligence tools.

Those businesses address a market estimated at more than $330 billion. ICON plc ICLR and Medpace Holdings Inc. MEDP also reported positive second-quarter booking and revenue trends, underscoring healthy demand for outsourced clinical-development services while keeping competitive pressure in focus.

IQVIA’s Cash Flow Funds Heavy Buybacks

Second-quarter operating cash flow increased 26% to $558 million, while free cash flow rose 23.3% to $360 million. That cash generation gives IQVIA flexibility to invest in technology, acquisitions and shareholder returns.

IQVIA repurchased $398 million of stock during the quarter and $950 million in the first half of 2026. The company retained $2.82 billion of authorization at June 30, but the pace of future repurchases will depend on cash generation and other capital-allocation priorities.

IQVIA’s Debt and Liquidity Raise Caution

Debt totaled about $16 billion at the end of the second quarter, with net debt of $14.09 billion. The net leverage ratio stood at 3.59 times trailing adjusted EBITDA, leaving the company exposed to interest costs and limiting room for operating setbacks.

The current ratio was about 0.71, below the cited industry level, as current assets of $6.23 billion trailed current liabilities of $8.82 billion. IQVIA does not currently plan to pay a dividend, so shareholder returns remain tied mainly to price appreciation and repurchases.



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IQVIA’s Valuation Offers a Mixed Signal

IQVIA trades at 13.02X trailing enterprise value to EBITDA. That is below its five-year median and the cited sub-industry multiple, but above the broader medical-sector comparison.



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The discount to its historical valuation may look reasonable, yet it does not eliminate the leverage risk. Pricing pressure, backlog-conversion timing and recent share appreciation could make additional gains more dependent on sustained earnings and cash-flow execution.

IQVIA’s Hold Signal Fits the Trade-Off

IQVIA’s data scale, diversified client base and improving segment growth support the long-term case. High leverage and weak short-term liquidity argue against treating those advantages as a reason for an aggressive entry at any price.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports patience rather than a forceful buy call. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IQV’s Value Score of B and VGM Score of B are constructive, while a Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of C point to a more balanced near-term profile.

The combination fits the broader trade-off. IQVIA has improving fundamentals and valuable assets, but investors may prefer to wait for continued debt management, cash-flow progress or a more favorable entry point before taking a larger position.

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IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICON PLC (ICLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.