IPSEY

Ipsen 9-month Sales Up

October 26, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French biopharmaceutical company Ipsen SA (IPSEY) Thursday reported 4.6 percent growth in total sales for nine months, on reported basis. Sales grew 7.1 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of the growth platforms-Dysport, Decapeptyl, Cabometyx and Onivyde.

Year-to-date, Ipsen's total sales reached 2.30 billion euros, nearly 5 percent higher than last year's 2.20 billion euros.

For the third quarter, the company's total sales edged down by 0.3 percent to 772.4 million euros, on reported basis, while it was up 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company said it is confirming its sales guidance, expecting total sales growth greater than 6.0 percent, at constant exchange rates.

