IP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.02, changing hands as low as $46.70 per share. International Paper Co shares are currently trading down about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.27 per share, with $60.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.26. The IP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

