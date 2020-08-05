IONS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.26, changing hands as low as $55.68 per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.32 per share, with $73.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.48.

