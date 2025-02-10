Invizyne Technologies Announces Name Change To EXoZymes

(RTTNews) - Invizyne Technologies, Inc. (IZTC), a company specializing in cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems, announced on Monday that it will officially change its corporate name to eXoZymes, Inc., with trading under the new ticker symbol "EXOZ" expected to begin on February 12, 2025.

The company also confirmed that all branding, including its corporate website, will be updated to reflect the name change. Shareholders are not required to take any action, and the CUSIP number for the company's common stock will remain unchanged.

eXoZymes focuses on using its advanced biomanufacturing platform to create valuable biochemicals, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients or APIs, biofuels, food flavors, and cosmetics, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional chemical production methods.

Currently, IZTC is trading at $16.00 down by 4.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.