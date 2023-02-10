Invitation Homes (INVH) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Invitation Homes said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $32.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 3.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.96% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $35.55. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.96% from its latest reported closing price of $32.63.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is $2,447MM, an increase of 12.74%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70, an increase of 18.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 13.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.57%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 725,922K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 5.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 79,065K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,082K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 29,984K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,239K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 48.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,674K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,868K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 20,873K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,958K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 57.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,165K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,955K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Background Information

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

