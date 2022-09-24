Invesco Files for Four Active Fixed Income ETFs

Invesco, which is the fourth-largest U.S. ETF firm based on total assets, recently filed for four actively managed fixed-income ETFs. The fund firm is currently best known for its index-based funds and custom index strategies. However, the company is looking to branch out by adding actively managed fixed income to its stable. In a series of regulatory filings, the firm filed for four ETFs, including the Invesco High Yield Select ETF, the Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF, the Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF, and the Invesco CLO Floating Rate Note ETF. The Invesco High Yield Select ETF will be run by a team of managers led by Niklas Nordenfelt who currently leads Invesco’s High Yield fixed income team and recently took over the Invesco High Yield mutual fund. The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF will invest 50%–65% of its assets in low- to medium-quality municipal securities, which the company defines as bonds rated BBB. The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF will utilize the Bloomberg 1-3 Year Government/Credit Index as a reference in designing the portfolio. The Invesco CLO Floating Rate Note ETF will primarily invest in collateralized loan obligations that have limited interest rate sensitivity and strong credit profiles.

