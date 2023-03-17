InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

InvenTrust Properties said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=63).

The current dividend yield is 2.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.53% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.53% from its latest reported closing price of $22.27.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is $239MM, a decrease of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.11%, an increase of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 40,553K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,052K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,400K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 51.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,960K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 4.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,650K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 4.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,559K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 6.18% over the last quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space.

