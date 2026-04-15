Intuit's AI & HI Integration: Will It Drive Future Growth?

Intuit’s INTU growth story is anchored in its evolution into an AI-driven financial operating platform. The company has moved beyond its roots in tax preparation and accounting software to build a unified ecosystem that connects TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, Mailchimp and the Intuit Enterprise Suite, catering to consumers, small businesses and mid-market enterprises.

Intuit integrates AI with human intelligence (HI). The company leverages AI to automate workflows, generate real-time insights and personalize financial recommendations while still embedding human expertise through assisted services, expert guidance and decision support.

Intuit’s Global Business Solutions segment includes QuickBooks and the Intuit Enterprise Suite, offering a comprehensive range of financial management, human capital management and money solutions. Its combination of AI and HI helps automate workflows, enhance service adoption — particularly in offerings like payroll — and drive growth in QuickBooks Live through expert-backed support.

The Intuit Enterprise Suite extends these capabilities to mid-market businesses, providing AI-powered tools with multi-entity and multi-dimensional financial management features that support scaling and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, TurboTax leverages an AI-enabled human expert model to deliver personalized income tax preparation, helping users optimize their financial outcomes.

By integrating AI with HI, Intuit is accelerating money benefits for customers through management of their critical workflows, decisions and money. When customers need help to complete work on their behalf, Intuit connects them with the best human expert from its network of thousands of AI-enabled experts. By capitalizing on customer problems and growth opportunities, Intuit drives its growth.

How Are INTU’s Peers Integrating AI?

PayPal PYPL is combining AI capabilities with human intelligence to strengthen its payments and financial services ecosystem. The company deploys AI for fraud detection, risk assessment, personalization and real-time transaction monitoring, enabling it to operate at a massive scale with speed and accuracy. At the same time, human oversight remains critical, in areas like dispute resolution, compliance and handling complex or sensitive transactions.

Block XYZ integrates AI across its Square and Cash App ecosystems to automate payments, risk assessment and customer insights. AI models help merchants with demand forecasting, inventory management and fraud detection, while human support teams and seller advisory services step in for complex business needs.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have declined 18.9% over the past month, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 4.40X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.69X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward by a cent to $23.15 over the past month. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 14.9% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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