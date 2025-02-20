Intuitive Machines Prepares for Launch of IM-2 Mission with Athena Lunar Lander

Intuitive Machines announced its lunar lander Athena is ready for the IM-2 mission launch, targeted for February 26, 2025.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. announced that its IM-2 mission, featuring the Nova-C class lunar lander named Athena, has completed all necessary integration steps and is now safely housed within a SpaceX payload fairing, ready for launch. This mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, aligning with the Artemis lunar exploration efforts. The targeted launch window opens on February 26 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. CEO Steve Altemus emphasized the historic significance of having three lunar landers traveling to the Moon simultaneously, noting the company’s commitment to advancing lunar access technologies. This mission follows Intuitive Machines' successful 2024 lunar landing with its previous Nova-C lander. Further updates on the IM-2 mission will be provided through the company's website and social media channels.

Intuitive Machines has successfully completed all integration milestones for its IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, demonstrating strong project management and technical capabilities.

The upcoming launch in collaboration with SpaceX marks an important milestone as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, reinforcing the Company's role in national space exploration efforts.

The press release highlights the historical significance of having three lunar landers en route to the Moon simultaneously, elevating Intuitive Machines' profile in the space exploration industry.

Successful execution of the IM-2 mission could further establish Intuitive Machines' reputation as a reliable provider of lunar access, potentially leading to more business opportunities in future space missions.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors about the actual outcomes of the IM-2 mission and future performance.

Warnings about potential risks associated with launches and technical failures could negatively impact investor confidence and perception of operational reliability.

Failure to meet expectations set for the IM-2 mission, particularly following a previous successful landing, could lead to reputational damage and loss of credibility in future projects.

What is the IM-2 mission by Intuitive Machines?

The IM-2 mission is Intuitive Machines' second lunar mission under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, targeting future human exploration on the Moon.

When is the launch window for the IM-2 mission?

The launch window for the IM-2 mission opens no earlier than February 26, 2025, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

What technology does the Athena lander utilize?

The Athena lander is a Nova-C class lunar lander designed to support payloads for lunar exploration as part of the IM-2 mission.

How did Intuitive Machines contribute to lunar exploration?

Intuitive Machines returned the U.S. to the lunar surface by successfully landing its Nova-C class lander, Odysseus, in 2024.

How can I get updates on the IM-2 mission?

Updates on the IM-2 mission will be shared on Intuitive Machines' official website and their X account.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,143,332 shares for an estimated $54,718,318 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,350,912 shares for an estimated $16,631,323 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,496,958 shares for an estimated $11,433,873 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,960 shares for an estimated $383,888.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, announced its IM-2 mission Nova-C class lunar lander, Athena, completed all integration milestones and is safely encapsulated within SpaceX’s payload fairing in preparation for launch.





In coordination with SpaceX, launch of the Company’s IM-2 mission is targeted for a multi-day launch window that opens no earlier than February 26 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.





“Humanity has never witnessed three lunar landers enroute to the Moon at the same time, and Athena is ready to rise to the occasion,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “This profound opportunity to make history isn’t solely built on technology – it’s established through the relentless dedication of our people, who have turned the Company’s words about a reliable cadence of lunar missions into action.”









The Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission is the Company’s second as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (“CLPS”) initiative, a key part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts. The science and technology payloads sent to the Moon’s surface as part of CLPS intend to lay the foundation for future human missions and a long-term human presence on the lunar surface.





Intuitive Machines will provide IM-2 mission updates on the Company's website and X account.



website



and



X account



.











About Intuitive Machines







Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations, results and plans relating to our second mission to the Moon, including the expected timing and success of launch and landing for our second lunar mission and our progress and preparation thereof. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of our satellites or lunar landers to reach their planned orbital locations, risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including any accident on launch or during the journey into space; risks associated with the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in our operations; failure of our products to operate in the expected manner or defects in our sub-systems; failure to comply with various laws and regulations relating to various aspects of our business; and other public filings and press releases other factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







