Introducing the Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY)

By Global X Research Team

On September 9th, 2021, we listed the Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) on Nasdaq. WNDY seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of the global wind energy industry. This includes companies involved in wind energy technology production; the integration of wind into energy systems; and the development and/or manufacturing of turbines that harness energy from wind and convert it into electrical power.

Planet Earth’s climate is changing for the worse. Human-produced emissions and resulting increases in atmospheric CO 2 concentrations are driving long-term temperatures upward, resulting in negative environmental impacts that come with existentially concerning externalities. However, just as human activity bears the onus of our current climate predicament, human innovation and investment could limit it from worsening. Decarbonization is among the most pressing and globally shared objectives of the 21st century. We can only achieve this by phasing out fossil fuels and accelerating the adoption of clean and renewable energy sources like wind energy. Such a transition will require tens of trillions of dollars of investment in the coming decades, improving the underlying technologies of wind energy, among other sources, and solidifying the economic case for a clean energy future.

In the following piece, we investigate the global climate crisis and evaluate the role clean and renewable energy sources like wind energy should play in addressing it.

Key Takeaways

Heightened levels of atmospheric CO 2 and related temperature increases threaten lives, livelihoods, and Earth’s natural environment. Limiting warming to 1.5 °C above preindustrial levels through emissions reductions can mitigate many of the negative impacts of climate change. 1

and related temperature increases threaten lives, livelihoods, and Earth’s natural environment. Limiting warming to 1.5 °C above preindustrial levels through emissions reductions can mitigate many of the negative impacts of climate change. Decarbonization and phasing out emissions-heavy fossil fuels can be achieved by transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources like wind energy. This would entail tens of trillions of dollars of investment in underlying/enabling technologies and incentives, decreasing costs and driving adoption.

Renewable and clean energy sources like wind energy are continuing to gain share on fossil fuel-based sources as related technologies become more affordable. We expect to see continued penetration, driven by electrification, economies of scale, and climate action.

Setting the Stage: The Global Climate Crisis

Temperatures on Earth are reaching new heights. The past four decades were successively hotter than all preceding ones dating back to at least 1850, and the average temperature from 2011-2020 was ~1.09 °C warmer than that of 1850-1900 (preindustrial period).2 Almost all of this warming is the direct result of heightened atmospheric greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, primarily of CO 2 , irrespective of source (human-produced or not).3, 4 For the first time in history, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) called this causal relationship “unequivocal” in their landmark 2021 report (AR6).5* GHGs act as atmospheric insulators, absorbing heat from the Earth’s surface and releasing it over time. Naturally occurring GHGs are what kept the planet warm enough for habitation and were regulated by ocean absorption and plant photosynthesis. Today, though, GHG levels are far from natural and the planet cannot keep up.

Atmospheric data reveal that the average concentration of CO 2 from 2010-2019 was 43% higher than the preindustrial average, increasing from 289.3 parts per million (ppm) to 410 ppm.6 This increase occurred 100x faster than any known natural increase, including the several-thousand year period that ended the most recent ice age.7And in 2019, CO 2 concentrations reached levels higher than at any point in the past 2 million years.8 That this began shortly following the industrial revolution in the 20th century is no coincidence. Anthropogenic (human-produced) emissions are almost solely responsible for heightened GHG levels and resulting temperature increases (+/- 0.1°C to account for the presence/lack of natural GHGs). The burning of fossil fuels for energy is the primary culprit. Since 1990, fossil-fuel energy sources produced 74% of annual CO 2 emissions, on average.9, 10

The impacts of emissions and warming are already in effect, and all at once:11

The intensity and frequency of extreme temperatures and heatwaves on land have increased since the 1950s, while ocean heatwaves have doubled since the 1980s.

Heavy precipitation events have become more frequent and intense since the 1950s. Somewhat counterintuitively, agricultural and ecological droughts have also increased since then as a result of warmer temperatures.

Over the past 100 years, oceans warmed faster than they did in the 11,000 years prior, resulting in retreating glaciers and melting sea ice. Relatedly, sea levels rose faster than over any comparable time-period in the 3,000 years prior. Oceans are also getting more acidic due to heightened CO 2

Hurricanes have become more frequent over the past 40 years, beyond what can be explained by natural variability. Warmer oceans and rising sea levels make these storms more intense and damaging, also moving them northward as warmer temperatures introduce new breeding grounds.

Connected through the water cycle, among other systems, these impacts are resulting in devastation from natural disasters to water scarcity, and food shortages, all of which threaten lives, livelihoods, and global economies (see our research on Clean Water & AgTech & Food Innovation for related analysis).12 This is just with ~1.1°C of warming. Under the emissions policies in place as of 2021, temperatures in 2100 could fall in the range of 2.1-3.9°C above preindustrial levels.13 Just 2°C of warming would significantly increase the intensity and frequency of extreme “once-every-ten-year” weather events, with extreme heat events occurring 5.6x more often and 2.6°C hotter, extreme precipitation 1.7x more often and 14% wetter, and extreme droughts 2.4x more frequently and 0.6 standard deviations drier (in terms of soil moisture).14 The impact on human life would be immeasurable. Clearly, current interventions are not enough.

* The IPCC AR6 report referenced in this document refers to the IPCC Working Group I report, the first published installment of AR6. AR6 is IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report on the scientific basis of climate change. It is authored by 234 scientists (all of the UN’s 195 member countries can nominate scientists) who summarized and analyzed all peer-reviewed climate-science research published through January 2021 (14,000 peer). Prior to publication, the report was subject to its peer review both from the involved scientists and governments to ensure non-partisanship and accuracy.

Clean & Renewable Energy as a Solution to Climate Change

2016’s Paris Agreement formalized the legally binding goal of limiting warming to well below 2°C warmer than preindustrial levels. The agreement highlights 1.5°C of warming as an achievable objective that would drastically limit the above-mentioned impacts of climate change. Climate change has moved quickly since 2016 and the emissions pathway related to 1.5°C of warming is narrower than ever, according to AR6. Yet, AR6 still presents a 1.5°C scenario as achievable if emissions peak in the 2020s and decline to net-zero by 2050, after which net negative emissions, enabled by carbon capture technologies, would be required.15 The aggressive adoption of renewable energy production and clean technologies is essential to every step of this pathway.

Existing legislation, commitments, and targets would require US$98T of total investment between 2021 and 2050, with US$10T directed to renewable energy, US$13T to renewable energy-enabling electric infrastructure for transportation and heat (see following section for explanation), US$32T to energy efficiency technologies, and the remainder to fossil fuels.16 While this is considerable and should benefit companies involved in producing renewable energy and clean technologies in the near- and long-term, acceptable warming paths will likely require substantially more.

IRENA’s implementation-focused 1.5°C scenario estimates that overall investment should increase to US$131T over the same period, significantly increasing the proportions directed to renewable energy and electrification (see chart).17 By 2050, such investment, alongside prudent implementation, could bring net annual emissions down to -0.4 Gigatons of CO 2 (GtCO2/yr), a significant improvement from the 36.5 GtCO 2 /yr that is likely on our current pathway.18

Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, six countries passed carbon-neutrality targets into law, and five countries/regions, including the EU, Canada, and South Korea, have begun evaluating proposed legislation in the same vein. Twenty-four other countries, including the United States and China (which together produce 36.8% of global emissions), have climate targets set as official policy, but have stalled on taking more meaningful action.19 Yet, we expect to see investment in renewables and clean technology above what current policy suggests, regardless of future government action. And while binding legislation and immediately observable action are what we hope for, these technologies make sense from an economic and business standpoint:

Employment in the renewable energy sector is rapidly growing and should continue to increase as the transition away from fossil fuels continues (see following sections), especially in a world that is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 75% of the global population lives in a country that is a net importer of fossil fuels. For these people and countries, renewable energy could provide energy independence. 20

Renewable electricity is becoming cheaper than electricity produced by fossil fuels (see following sections). For this reason and others, companies like Amazon and Walmart, among others, have already announced plans to decarbonise using renewable energy and clean technologies.21

Wind Energy: Past & Present

Harnessing the wind’s kinetic energy is no novel concept. Windmills were first introduced roughly 2,000 years and were first employed to pump water and grind grain into flour. Modern wind power sources, of course, look and work quite differently than the countryside mills of antiquity. Today’s wind farms are comprised of imposing towers topped with turbines, installed both on land (onshore wind) and in large bodies of water (offshore wind). Large blades equipped with wind-sensing technology capture the wind’s kinetic energy and spin a rotor that connects to a driveshaft running through the turbine’s housing, also called the nacelle. Within the turbine, a gearbox accelerates the rotation and a generator uses magnets to create electricity from that motion, ultimately delivering power to the grid.

Just over a decade ago, when clean energy sources’ share of the power mix was just 10%, hydroelectric sources like dams and run-of-the-river power generators represented the lion’s share of renewable power generation – hydroelectric power represented 82% of all renewable power generation in 2010, while wind and solar power represented just 8.3% and 0.8%, respectively.22 Hydropower alone, however, was never meant to be the sole keystone of a clean energy future. Hydroelectric energy sources are restricted by location and an already-prominent reliance on hydroelectric power limits its growth. From 2010 to 2019, hydroelectric power generation grew by 23%, outpacing the growth of overall energy consumption by 8%, but not growing enough to significantly capture traditional energy source market share on its own.23

Much has changed since 2010, though, and clean energy sources’ share of global electricity production in the power sector gained significantly, reaching 29% in 2020, 2% more than at the end of 2019 and almost 10% more than at the end of 2010.24 Wind and solar power are proving to be the previously missing pieces to the global transition to renewable energy. Looking at wind power, the installed capacity of wind energy sources increased by 4x (305%) between 2010 and 2020, from 180.9 gigawatts (GW) to 733.3 GW.25 And today, wind energy sources produce 6.2% of all global electricity, representing 21.4% of renewable power generation.26

Much of this recent growth can be attributed to innovation and rapidly decreasing costs of underlying technologies. Wind turbines are becoming increasingly affordable – at the end of 2019, the going average price for an onshore Vestas wind turbine was $834 per kW versus $1,866 at the end of 2008.27 This, among other cost drivers, resulted in the total installed cost for onshore wind projects decreasing 27% over the same period.28 We can contextualize this by looking at the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of wind power, which refers to the revenue required to build and operate a power source over a specified cost recovery period. Over the past ten years, the LCOE of wind power decreased 55%, making it more affordable than fossil fuels in most of the world.29

What the Future Could Hold for Wind Power

We expect to see continued growth of wind power generation as economies of scale, greater investment, supportive policies, and market forces further reduce the cost of components, installation, and operation of wind energy sources. The lifetime costs of turbines are continuing to fall as innovations in wind blade and turbine technologies improve efficiency, generating more power with less wind. New wind blades with greater length and surface area, for instance, allow for greater output when wind speeds are low. 21st century wind tower engineering and autonomous repair robots can also continue to help drive costs down.

Further, investment in enabling technologies should drive growth for all renewable and clean energy sources. Electricity only represents 37% of total final energy consumption (TFEC), with the majority of this produced directly by the power sector. This means the remaining 63% of TFEC comes from the direct combustion of fossil fuels in transportation, buildings, and industry.30 Electrified end-uses can be decarbonized by transitioning the power sector to renewable energy sources, but for non-electrified end-uses like those just mentioned, decarbonization is only possible through direct or indirect electrification. Direct electrification entails transitioning away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles and building heating systems to those that run on electric power. With this in mind, renewables and electrification should be viewed as complementary.

Full renewable energy penetration can only be achieved through electrification, while further electrification is very dependent on renewable electricity. Following this thread, further scaling electrification and renewable energy production can play an outsized role in helping achieve global carbon neutrality goals. According to some estimates, substituting fossil-fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas with clean alternative energy sources could reduce emissions by 52% of what is needed to adequately limit warming.31

Investing in Wind Energy

Addressing climate change through decarbonization is a critical challenge of our time. The link between human activities is irrefutable and a transition to renewable energy sources like wind and solar is our best hope in achieving this. We are encouraged by the recent adoption of these sources and expect continued market share capture from fossil fuel sources as innovation and decreasing costs further accelerate the transition. We believe investors can participate in the shift toward these sources, while potentially capitalizing on the growth of underlying disruptive technologies and the companies offering them.

WNDY – Providing Exposure to the Wind Energy Value Chain

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) seeks to provide investors with efficient and targeted exposure to various Wind Energy sub-themes that we expect to shape future energy mixes as the world shifts to more sustainable practices. WNDY strives for pure exposure to Wind Energy by investing in companies that derive at least 50% from activities within these sub-themes, as defined by the underlying index provider:32

Wind Energy Sub-Themes

Wind Energy Systems: Companies involved in development, manufacturing, integration, and/or maintenance of turbine components and turbines that harness energy from the wind and convert it into electrical power.

Companies involved in development, manufacturing, integration, and/or maintenance of turbine components and turbines that harness energy from the wind and convert it into electrical power. Wind Power Production: Companies that generate and distribute electricity from wind power.

Companies that generate and distribute electricity from wind power. Wind Energy Technology: Companies that develop commercial and residential infrastructure and systems powered by wind energy, as well as residential and commercial scale batteries for electricity produced from wind power.

Companies that develop commercial and residential infrastructure and systems powered by wind energy, as well as residential and commercial scale batteries for electricity produced from wind power. Wind Power Integration & Maintenance: Companies that provide engineering and/or consulting services for the installation, maintenance, and /or utilization of wind energy at the residential, commercial, and industrial levels.

Related ETF

WNDY: The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of the global wind energy industry. This includes companies involved in wind energy technology production; the integration of wind into energy systems; and the development/manufacturing of turbines that harness energy from wind and convert it into electrical power.

Click the fund name above to view the fund’s current holdings. Holdings subject to change. Current and future holdings subject to risk.

Footnotes:

1. IRENA, “World Energy Transitions Outlook: 1.5oC Pathway,” June 2021.

2. IPCC, “AR6 – Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Bias,” August 2021.

3. Ibid.

4. Bloomberg, “Annual Greenhouse Gas Emissions,” Accessed July 12, 2021.

5. IPCC, “AR6 – Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Bias,” August 2021.

6. NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory, Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Database; Global X Analysis

7. NOAA, “Climate Change: Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide,” August 2020.

8. IPCC, “AR6 – Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Bias,” August 2021.

9. Ibid.

10. Climate Watch, “Historical GHG Emissions,” 2021; Global X Analysis

11. IPCC, “AR6 – Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Bias,” August 2021.

12. Ibid.

13. Climate Action Tracker, “Global Update: Climate Summit Momentum,” May 2021.

14. IPCC, “AR6 – Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Bias,” August 2021.

15. Ibid.

16. IRENA, “World Energy Transitions Outlook: 1.5 °C,” June 2021.

17. Ibid.

18. Ibid.

19. Visual Capitalist, “Race to Net Zero: Carbon Neutral Goals by Country,” June 2021.

20. IRENA, “World Energy Transitions Outlook: 1.5 °C,” June 2021.

21. Bloomberg, “Amazon Tries to Make the Climate Its Prime Directive,” Sep 21, 2020.

22. BP, “Statistical Review of World Energy 2021,” 2021.

23. Ibid; Global X Analysis

24. IEA, “Global Energy Review 2021,” April 2021.

25. Ibid; Global X Analysis

26. BP, “Statistical Review of World Energy 2021,” 2021.

27. IRENA Database, Vestas Wind

28. Ibid.

29. Energy Transitions Commission, “Making Mission Possible: Delivering a Net-Zero Economy,” Sep 2020.

30. REN21, “Renewables 2021: Global Status Report,” 2021.

31. IRENA, “Global Renewables Outlook: Energy Transformation 2050,” 2020.

32. Solactive Wind Energy Index Methodology. If there are fewer than 25 pure-play companies, the index will include companies that have primary business operations in Wind Energy activities but do not currently generate revenue

Originally published on Global X.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.