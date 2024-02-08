Interpublic Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. (IPG) reported Thursday that net income available to IPG common stockholders for the fourth quarter surged to $463.2 million or $1.21 per share from $297.2 million or $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.18 per share, compared to $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, for the quarter grew 1.3 percent to $3.02 billion from $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year. Net revenue was also up 1.4 percent from last year at $2.59 billion. Organic net revenue growth was 1.7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on revenues of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, CEO Philippe Krakowsky said, "We expect organic net revenue growth for 2024 in a range of 1% to 2%, and full-year adjusted EBITA margin of 16.6%......."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 6 percent higher common stock cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable quarterly to holders of record on an ongoing basis.

Further, the company's Board approved additional share repurchase authorization of $320 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.