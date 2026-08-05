Interparfums Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and experienced year-over-year declines. However, the top line improved year over year.

IPAR’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Interparfums posted quarterly earnings of 95 cents per share, which decreased 4% from 99 cents reported in the prior-year period. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

Consolidated net sales rose 2% to $341 million from $333.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Organic sales rose 1%, while excluding headwinds related to the war in the Middle East, second-quarter organic sales increased 4%. Foreign currency movements provided a positive impact of 1%.



European-based operations’ sales declined 4%, reflecting a 5% organic decrease that was partially offset by favorable foreign currency movements. U.S.-based operations delivered an 18% sales increase, supported by 17% organic growth against a softer year-ago base.

Insight Into IPAR’s Q2 Cost & Margin Performance

Interparfums posted a consolidated gross margin of 65.5%, down 70 bps from 66.2% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 51.2% of sales from 48.5% a year earlier. The rise reflected higher brand marketing spending, royalty costs that grew faster than sales due to brand mix, and elevated logistics expenses associated with supply-chain transitions and channel mix.



Operating income declined 17.3% to $48.9 million, while the operating margin fell 330 basis points to 14.4%. We expected an operating margin of 18.2% for the quarter.

IPAR’s Financial Health Snapshot

Interparfums ended the second quarter of 2026 with $211 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Long-term debt approximated $143 million as of June 30, 2026, and the company declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per share, payable Sept. 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on Sept. 15.

What to Expect From IPAR in 2026?

Interparfums reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting net sales of $1.48 billion and earnings per share of $4.85. Management continues to monitor the war in the Middle East, inflation-related supplier pricing and changes in consumer demand.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 35.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 8%.

IPAR Stock's Price Performance



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Other Stocks to Consider

Duluth Holdings DLTH sells casual wear, workwear, outdoor apparel and accessories for men and women in the United States. DLTH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duluth Holdings’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 39.5% from the year-ago figure. DLTH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.5%, on average.



Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2. VNCE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 635.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.5% and 34.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and Generation Z consumers in the United States and internationally. It currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2. RVLV delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 52.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Revolve Group’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 10.6%, from the year-ago figures.

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