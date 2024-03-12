International Game Technology Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):

Earnings: -$7 million in Q4 vs. -$64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $1.13 billion in Q4 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 Bln

