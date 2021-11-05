Interface Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $10.96 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $5.91 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.9 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $312.71 million from $278.64 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $16.9 Mln. vs. $16.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $312.71 Mln vs. $278.64 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $320 - $330 Mln

