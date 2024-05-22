News & Insights

Intercure Ltd. Files SEC Report, Ensures Transparency

May 22, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Intercure (INCR) has released an update.

Intercure Ltd., an international entity based in Israel, has filed its latest report with the SEC for May 2024, indicating compliance with Form 20-F reporting requirements. This regular financial disclosure, including a press release dated May 21, 2024, reaffirms the company’s commitment to transparency in its operations.

