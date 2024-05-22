Intercure Ltd. Files SEC Report, Ensures Transparency

Intercure (INCR) has released an update.

Intercure Ltd., an international entity based in Israel, has filed its latest report with the SEC for May 2024, indicating compliance with Form 20-F reporting requirements. This regular financial disclosure, including a press release dated May 21, 2024, reaffirms the company’s commitment to transparency in its operations.

For further insights into INCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.