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Intercontinental Exchange To Acquire MarketAxess For $167/shr

July 30, 2026 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets. ICE will acquire all outstanding shares of MarketAxess for $167 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first full year following close.

MarketAxess connects approximately 2,100 institutional investors and broker-dealers across more than 90 countries, enabling electronic trading in corporate bonds, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, U.S. Treasuries, and other fixed income instruments.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, MarketAxess shares are up 29.84 percent to $163.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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