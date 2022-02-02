Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) January Total DARTs Improve Q/Q

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported an increase in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis, while the same declined on a year-over-year basis.



Total client DARTs in the month were 2,621,000, up 18% from the December 2021 level but down 20% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 344. The metric grew 16% sequentially but plunged 48% from the prior-year period.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 3% from the prior month’s level and 45% from the January 2021 reading to 1.73 million. Net new accounts were 49,300, up 24% from December 2021 but down 58% from the prior-year month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 78.6 million in January, up 2% from the prior month’s tally and 11% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts increased 22% on a sequential basis and 42% year over year to 17.6 million.



At the end of January 2022, client equity was $352.5 billion, down 6% sequentially but up 12% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $89.3 billion, up 3% from December 2021 and 8% from January 2020. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $50.1 billion decreased 8% from the previous month but grew 23% year over year.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 14.6%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 2.9%.



Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other brokerage firms that will come out with monthly performance metrics in the coming days are Charles Schwab SCHW, Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA.



At present, Schwab, Tradeweb Markets and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank of 2.

